Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, present a coin to SSG Maria Payen-Vargas for attaining an ‘Excellent’ rating on all inspected areas. SSG Payen implemented necessary reports and tracking systems, ensuring they were easily accessible and properly maintained. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6551031
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FX425-2952
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102d SSB ICI Coin of Excellence Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT