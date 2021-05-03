'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

Some of the 37th Training Wing’s 2020 annual award winners stand with wing leadership at the ceremony held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, is at far left. Second from right is Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, former 37th TRW command chief and now chief of Enlisted Force Development at the Pentagon. At far right is Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

