'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

Courtesy Photo | Some of the 37th Training Wing's 2020 annual award winners stand with wing leadership at the ceremony held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, is at far left. Second from right is Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, former 37th TRW command chief and now chief of Enlisted Force Development at the Pentagon. At far right is Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 37th Training Wing annual awards for 2020 took place March 5, 2021, after Winter Storm Uri forced a two-week delay of the ceremony. The ceremony – part virtual and part in-person – had the appropriate theme of “Fight Through.”



Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher, Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief, presented the awards to the winners in 12 categories. The guest speaker was Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, previous 37th TRW command chief and now chief of Enlisted Force Development for the Air Force at the Pentagon.



Blazier said 2020 was “the year of the Warhawk,” and that the 37th TRW made it look easy despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.



That experience “is something I take with me every day forward,” Blazier said.



Earlier in the week, the nominees attended one of three professional development seminars: Junior enlisted and noncommissioned officers; Senior NCOs, first sergeants, and company and field grade officers; and civilians.



Congratulations to the winners:



Junior Enlisted: Senior Airman Kaitlyn L. Kennedy, 320th Training Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan L. Avila, Inter-American Air Forces Academy



Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lionel G. Garcia, 737th Training Support Squadron



First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph M. Clifford, 321st TRS



Company Grade Officer: Capt. Tho K. Dang, 737th TRSS



Field Grade Officer: Maj. Gloria Sanchez, 637th Training Group



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Jodie N. Wall, 322nd TRS



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Sonija E. Hauger, 345th TRS



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Dale A. Blake, 345th TRS



Civilian Supervisory, Category I: Robert Haines, 344th TRS, Det. 1



Civilian Supervisory, Category II: Arthur Hosley, 332nd TRS



Civilian Supervisory, Category III: David A. Cranek, 737th TRSS



All the nominees and their groups are as follows:



Junior Enlisted

Senior Airman Brittany Adams, Wing Staff Agency

Senior Airman Kaitlyn Kennedy, 737th Training Group

Senior Airman Adam Luszczak, IAAFA

Senior Airman Lamar Rucker, 37th Training Group



Noncommissioned Officer

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Avila, IAAFA

Tech. Sgt. Kendell Grant, Defense Language Institute English Language Center

Tech. Sgt. Jarid Hasty-Milton, 737th TRG

Tech. Sgt. Brianna Olson, 37th TRG

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Shepherd, WSA



Senior NCO/First Sergeant

Master Sgt. Shawntai Bonilla, 37th TRG

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Clifford, 737th TRG

Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa, IAAFA

Master Sgt. Johnathan Elzie, DLIELC

Master Sgt. Lionel Garcia, 737th TRG

Master Sgt. Daniel Mason, DLIELC

Master Sgt. Cristofer Mercado, WSA

Master Sgt. Jonathan Rockwell, 37th TRG

Master Sgt. Keyla Watt, IAAFA



Company Grade Officer

Capt. Tho Dang, 737th TRG

Capt. Marissa Gaytan, IAAFA

Capt. Jared Hafich, 37th TRG

Capt. Richard Rodriguez Marquez, WSA

Capt. Anthony Rowe, DLIELC



Field Grade Officer

Lt. Col. Carlos Hernandez, IAAFA

Maj. Brandon Kalski, 737th TRG

Maj. Thomas Matechik, 37th TRG

Maj. Gloria Sanchez, DLIELC



Civilian

Manuel Aranda, IAAFA

Amber Bayne, DLIELC

Dale Blake, 37th TRG

Sarah Buker, WSA

Rhonda Clayton-Ravenel, 37th TRG

David Cranek, 737th TRG

Andrew Dempster, DLIELC

Robert Haines, 37th TRG

Sonija Hauger, 37th TRG

Lisa Hima, DLIELC

Arthur Hosley, DLIELC

Edwin Jose, 37th TRG

Catherine Post, DLIELC

Jodie Wall, 737th TRG

Britney Warwick, WSA

Kelli Williams, 737th TRG