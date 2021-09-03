'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 37th Training Wing annual awards for 2020 took place March 5, 2021, after Winter Storm Uri forced a two-week delay of the ceremony. The ceremony – part virtual and part in-person – had the appropriate theme of “Fight Through.”
Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher, Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief, presented the awards to the winners in 12 categories. The guest speaker was Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, previous 37th TRW command chief and now chief of Enlisted Force Development for the Air Force at the Pentagon.
Blazier said 2020 was “the year of the Warhawk,” and that the 37th TRW made it look easy despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.
That experience “is something I take with me every day forward,” Blazier said.
Earlier in the week, the nominees attended one of three professional development seminars: Junior enlisted and noncommissioned officers; Senior NCOs, first sergeants, and company and field grade officers; and civilians.
Congratulations to the winners:
Junior Enlisted: Senior Airman Kaitlyn L. Kennedy, 320th Training Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan L. Avila, Inter-American Air Forces Academy
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lionel G. Garcia, 737th Training Support Squadron
First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph M. Clifford, 321st TRS
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Tho K. Dang, 737th TRSS
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Gloria Sanchez, 637th Training Group
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Jodie N. Wall, 322nd TRS
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Sonija E. Hauger, 345th TRS
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Dale A. Blake, 345th TRS
Civilian Supervisory, Category I: Robert Haines, 344th TRS, Det. 1
Civilian Supervisory, Category II: Arthur Hosley, 332nd TRS
Civilian Supervisory, Category III: David A. Cranek, 737th TRSS
All the nominees and their groups are as follows:
Junior Enlisted
Senior Airman Brittany Adams, Wing Staff Agency
Senior Airman Kaitlyn Kennedy, 737th Training Group
Senior Airman Adam Luszczak, IAAFA
Senior Airman Lamar Rucker, 37th Training Group
Noncommissioned Officer
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Avila, IAAFA
Tech. Sgt. Kendell Grant, Defense Language Institute English Language Center
Tech. Sgt. Jarid Hasty-Milton, 737th TRG
Tech. Sgt. Brianna Olson, 37th TRG
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Shepherd, WSA
Senior NCO/First Sergeant
Master Sgt. Shawntai Bonilla, 37th TRG
Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Clifford, 737th TRG
Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa, IAAFA
Master Sgt. Johnathan Elzie, DLIELC
Master Sgt. Lionel Garcia, 737th TRG
Master Sgt. Daniel Mason, DLIELC
Master Sgt. Cristofer Mercado, WSA
Master Sgt. Jonathan Rockwell, 37th TRG
Master Sgt. Keyla Watt, IAAFA
Company Grade Officer
Capt. Tho Dang, 737th TRG
Capt. Marissa Gaytan, IAAFA
Capt. Jared Hafich, 37th TRG
Capt. Richard Rodriguez Marquez, WSA
Capt. Anthony Rowe, DLIELC
Field Grade Officer
Lt. Col. Carlos Hernandez, IAAFA
Maj. Brandon Kalski, 737th TRG
Maj. Thomas Matechik, 37th TRG
Maj. Gloria Sanchez, DLIELC
Civilian
Manuel Aranda, IAAFA
Amber Bayne, DLIELC
Dale Blake, 37th TRG
Sarah Buker, WSA
Rhonda Clayton-Ravenel, 37th TRG
David Cranek, 737th TRG
Andrew Dempster, DLIELC
Robert Haines, 37th TRG
Sonija Hauger, 37th TRG
Lisa Hima, DLIELC
Arthur Hosley, DLIELC
Edwin Jose, 37th TRG
Catherine Post, DLIELC
Jodie Wall, 737th TRG
Britney Warwick, WSA
Kelli Williams, 737th TRG
