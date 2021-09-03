'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Story by Annette Crawford 

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 37th Training Wing annual awards for 2020 took place March 5, 2021, after Winter Storm Uri forced a two-week delay of the ceremony. The ceremony – part virtual and part in-person – had the appropriate theme of “Fight Through.”

    Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher, Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief, presented the awards to the winners in 12 categories. The guest speaker was Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, previous 37th TRW command chief and now chief of Enlisted Force Development for the Air Force at the Pentagon.

    Blazier said 2020 was “the year of the Warhawk,” and that the 37th TRW made it look easy despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

    That experience “is something I take with me every day forward,” Blazier said.

    Earlier in the week, the nominees attended one of three professional development seminars: Junior enlisted and noncommissioned officers; Senior NCOs, first sergeants, and company and field grade officers; and civilians.

    Congratulations to the winners:

    Junior Enlisted: Senior Airman Kaitlyn L. Kennedy, 320th Training Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan L. Avila, Inter-American Air Forces Academy

    Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lionel G. Garcia, 737th Training Support Squadron

    First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph M. Clifford, 321st TRS

    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Tho K. Dang, 737th TRSS

    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Gloria Sanchez, 637th Training Group

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Jodie N. Wall, 322nd TRS

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Sonija E. Hauger, 345th TRS

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Dale A. Blake, 345th TRS

    Civilian Supervisory, Category I: Robert Haines, 344th TRS, Det. 1

    Civilian Supervisory, Category II: Arthur Hosley, 332nd TRS

    Civilian Supervisory, Category III: David A. Cranek, 737th TRSS

    All the nominees and their groups are as follows:

    Junior Enlisted
    Senior Airman Brittany Adams, Wing Staff Agency
    Senior Airman Kaitlyn Kennedy, 737th Training Group
    Senior Airman Adam Luszczak, IAAFA
    Senior Airman Lamar Rucker, 37th Training Group

    Noncommissioned Officer
    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Avila, IAAFA
    Tech. Sgt. Kendell Grant, Defense Language Institute English Language Center
    Tech. Sgt. Jarid Hasty-Milton, 737th TRG
    Tech. Sgt. Brianna Olson, 37th TRG
    Tech. Sgt. Ryan Shepherd, WSA

    Senior NCO/First Sergeant
    Master Sgt. Shawntai Bonilla, 37th TRG
    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Clifford, 737th TRG
    Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa, IAAFA
    Master Sgt. Johnathan Elzie, DLIELC
    Master Sgt. Lionel Garcia, 737th TRG
    Master Sgt. Daniel Mason, DLIELC
    Master Sgt. Cristofer Mercado, WSA
    Master Sgt. Jonathan Rockwell, 37th TRG
    Master Sgt. Keyla Watt, IAAFA

    Company Grade Officer
    Capt. Tho Dang, 737th TRG
    Capt. Marissa Gaytan, IAAFA
    Capt. Jared Hafich, 37th TRG
    Capt. Richard Rodriguez Marquez, WSA
    Capt. Anthony Rowe, DLIELC

    Field Grade Officer
    Lt. Col. Carlos Hernandez, IAAFA
    Maj. Brandon Kalski, 737th TRG
    Maj. Thomas Matechik, 37th TRG
    Maj. Gloria Sanchez, DLIELC

    Civilian
    Manuel Aranda, IAAFA
    Amber Bayne, DLIELC
    Dale Blake, 37th TRG
    Sarah Buker, WSA
    Rhonda Clayton-Ravenel, 37th TRG
    David Cranek, 737th TRG
    Andrew Dempster, DLIELC
    Robert Haines, 37th TRG
    Sonija Hauger, 37th TRG
    Lisa Hima, DLIELC
    Arthur Hosley, DLIELC
    Edwin Jose, 37th TRG
    Catherine Post, DLIELC
    Jodie Wall, 737th TRG
    Britney Warwick, WSA
    Kelli Williams, 737th TRG

