David Cranek, 737th Training Support Squadron, is presented the 2020 Civilian Supervisory, Category III, award by Col. Megan Schafer, 37th Training Wing vice commander, at the 37th TRW annual awards ceremony, held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. At right is Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:04
|Photo ID:
|6550001
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-YQ806-0031
|Resolution:
|800x530
|Size:
|145.51 KB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards
LEAVE A COMMENT