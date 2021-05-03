'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph M. Clifford, 321st Training Squadron, accepts the 2020 First Sergeant of the Year award from Col. Megan Schafer, 37th Training Wing vice commander, at the 37th TRW annual awards ceremony, held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. At right is Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

