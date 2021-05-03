Jodie N. Wall, 322nd Training Squadron, accepts the 2020 Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I, award from Col. Megan Schafer, 37th Training Wing vice commander, at the 37th TRW annual awards ceremony, held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. At right is Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:04
|Photo ID:
|6549996
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-YQ806-0019
|Resolution:
|800x530
|Size:
|158.33 KB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards
LEAVE A COMMENT