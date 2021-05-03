'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

Lt. Col. Damien Williams, 37th Training Group deputy commander, accepts the 2020 Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II, award on behalf of Sonija E. Hauger, 345th Training Squadron (shown on screen), at the 37th Training Wing annual awards ceremony, held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. Williams also accepted the awards on behalf of Dale A. Blake, 345th TRS, Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III, winner; and Robert Haines, 344th TRS, Det. 1, Civilian Supervisory, Category I, winner. At left is Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, and at right, Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

