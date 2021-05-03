Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards [Image 7 of 10]

    'Fight Through' appropriate theme for 2020 37th TRW annual awards

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Damien Williams, 37th Training Group deputy commander, accepts the 2020 Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II, award on behalf of Sonija E. Hauger, 345th Training Squadron (shown on screen), at the 37th Training Wing annual awards ceremony, held at the IAAFA auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2021. Williams also accepted the awards on behalf of Dale A. Blake, 345th TRS, Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III, winner; and Robert Haines, 344th TRS, Det. 1, Civilian Supervisory, Category I, winner. At left is Col. Megan Schafer, 37th TRW vice commander, and at right, Chief Master Sgt. Gregory F. Butcher Jr., interim 37th TRW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Johnny Saldivar)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:04
    Photo ID: 6549998
    VIRIN: 210305-F-YQ806-0023
    Resolution: 800x530
    Size: 155.18 KB
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    JBSA-Lackland
    37 TRW
    Gateway Wing

