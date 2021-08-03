U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, talks to an Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. Kelly coined Master Sgt. Justin Bauer, the 2021 Air Force Spark Tank competition winner, virtually for his innovation for C-130 wheel repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6549446
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-CJ465-1011
|Resolution:
|6279x4485
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT