Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 6 of 15]

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, talks to Maj. Gen. Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. Kelly visited Davis-Monthan to attend the annual Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6549441
    VIRIN: 210304-F-CJ465-2051
    Resolution: 6618x4412
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    355th Wing
    Heritage Flight Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT