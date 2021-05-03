Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 12 of 15]

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, command chief of Air Combat Command, watches multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2021. The 355th Wing hosted MCA training as part of a continuation in developing the Dynamic Wing to be ready for a near-peer, high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6549447
    VIRIN: 210305-F-CJ465-1118
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 13.64 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    355th Wing
    Heritage Flight Training Course

