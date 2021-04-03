U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks to Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2021. While at Davis-Monthan, Wade attended the annual Heritage Flight Training Course, as well as multi-capable Airmen training hosted by the 355th Wing as part of a continuation in developing the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6549442
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-CJ465-2077
|Resolution:
|6538x4358
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
