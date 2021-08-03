2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks to Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2021. While at Davis-Monthan, Wade attended the annual Heritage Flight Training Course, as well as multi-capable Airmen training hosted by the 355th Wing as part of a continuation in developing the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

