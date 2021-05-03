U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, command chief of Air Combat Command, watches multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 8, 2021. The 355th Wing hosted MCA training as part of a continuation in developing the Dynamic Wing to be ready for a near-peer, high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6549443 VIRIN: 210305-F-CJ465-1020 Resolution: 7192x4795 Size: 11.96 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.