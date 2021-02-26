Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team carries a training transfer case down the aft ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. The training event helps carry teams prepare to carry fallen service members with honor when they return to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 Location: DOVER, DE, US by SrA Christopher Quail