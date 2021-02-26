Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team carries a transfer case, used for training, down the forward ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. The training event tested AFMAO’s ability to respond to a mass fatality incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

