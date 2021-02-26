Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team carries a training transfer case during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. Transfer cases used during training are weighted to simulate a fallen service member wearing full protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

