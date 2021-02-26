Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team approaches a C-5M Super Galaxy during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. A dignified transfer of remains is conducted upon arrival at Dover AFB to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country while serving in a theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

