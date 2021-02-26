A U.S. Marine Corps carry team approaches a C-5M Super Galaxy during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. A dignified transfer of remains is conducted upon arrival at Dover AFB to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country while serving in a theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6547256
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-NX530-1011
|Resolution:
|4024x5078
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
