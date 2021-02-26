Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team carries a training transfer case down the forward ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. Carry teams from each military service branch travel to Dover AFB to carry fallen members from their respective branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    This work, Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    dignified transfer
    Marines
    AFMAO
    joint service
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs

