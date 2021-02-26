A U.S. Marine Corps carry team carries a training transfer case down the forward ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy during joint service dignified transfer training with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2021. Carry teams from each military service branch travel to Dover AFB to carry fallen members from their respective branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6547258 VIRIN: 210226-F-NX530-1013 Resolution: 3551x3944 Size: 4.34 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Service, AFMAO dignified transfer training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.