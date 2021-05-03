210305-N-GW139-1065

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Hector Amador, left, a member of the Damage Control Training Team (DCTT), observes Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class John Fazio use a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 Photo ID: 6544700