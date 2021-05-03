Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210305-N-GW139-1053 [Image 1 of 5]

    210305-N-GW139-1053

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Seaman Lamacio Veal, left, mans the nozzle of a fire hose during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 03:07
    Photo ID: 6544698
    VIRIN: 210305-N-GW139-1053
    Resolution: 3697x2641
    Size: 312.29 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210305-N-GW139-1053 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210305-N-GW139-1053
    210305-N-GW139-1051
    210305-N-GW139-1065
    210305-N-GW139-1070
    210305-N-GW139-1060

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    US Navy
    training
    GW139
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT