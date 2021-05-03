210305-N-GW139-1053

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Seaman Lamacio Veal, left, mans the nozzle of a fire hose during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

