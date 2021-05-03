210305-N-GW139-1060

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Hector Amador, left, a member of the Damage Control Training Team (DCTT), observes a hose team training to put out a simulated fire during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
