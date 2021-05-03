ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class John Fazio, left, and Seaman Lamacio Veal use a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 03:07 Photo ID: 6544701 VIRIN: 210305-N-GW139-1070 Resolution: 3906x2790 Size: 381.47 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210305-N-GW139-1070 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.