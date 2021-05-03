210305-N-GW139-1051

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2021) Sailors assigned to a hose team train in putting out a simulated fire during a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 05, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

