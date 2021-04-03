Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

    Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    A Family watches as an MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle passes their home, March 4 in the Southern Oaks housing area on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The M-ATV belonging to the 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, was just one of the vehicles that participated in the Murray Elementary School Read Across the Neighborhoods parade held in celebration of Read Across America week.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    DoDEA
    IMCOM
    AMC

