Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

A Family watches as an MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle passes their home, March 4 in the Southern Oaks housing area on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The M-ATV belonging to the 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, was just one of the vehicles that participated in the Murray Elementary School Read Across the Neighborhoods parade held in celebration of Read Across America week.

Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US