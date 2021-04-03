Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

An MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle leads the way during the Murray Elementary School Read Across the Neighborhoods parade, March 4 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade, the first of it's kind, served as an alternative to a school-wide Read Across America week celebration in an effort to remain in line with current installation COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

