An MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle leads the way during the Murray Elementary School Read Across the Neighborhoods parade, March 4 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade, the first of it's kind, served as an alternative to a school-wide Read Across America week celebration in an effort to remain in line with current installation COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6544048
|VIRIN:
|210304-D-AI640-366
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT