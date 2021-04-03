Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

Sparky the Fire Dog and the Cat in the Hat ride atop Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services' Engine 5 during Murray Elementary School's Read Across the Neighborhoods Parade, March 4 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade was held in honor of Read Across America week and featured vehicles donning congratulatory messages to the MES Kindergarten class who recently won first place at the school-wide Read Across America reading competition.

