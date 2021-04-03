Murray Elementary School Principal, Andrea Marr and DoDEA Americas Southeast superintendent, Brian Perry helped lead a parade of faculty, staff, PTO and Fort Stewart support agencies through various Fort Stewart Family housing areas, March 4 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade was held in recognition of Read Across America week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 14:57 Photo ID: 6544057 VIRIN: 210304-D-AI640-893 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 1.88 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.