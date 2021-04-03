Murray Elementary School Principal, Andrea Marr and DoDEA Americas Southeast superintendent, Brian Perry helped lead a parade of faculty, staff, PTO and Fort Stewart support agencies through various Fort Stewart Family housing areas, March 4 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade was held in recognition of Read Across America week.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6544057
|VIRIN:
|210304-D-AI640-893
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
