The Murray Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization was one of the many participants in the March 4 Read Across the Neighborhoods parade that visited several Fort Stewart Family Housing neighborhoods on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade was held in recognition of Read Across America week, a national initiative that celebrates reading and promotes early literacy.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6544050
|VIRIN:
|210304-D-AI640-518
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
