Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade

The Murray Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization was one of the many participants in the March 4 Read Across the Neighborhoods parade that visited several Fort Stewart Family Housing neighborhoods on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The parade was held in recognition of Read Across America week, a national initiative that celebrates reading and promotes early literacy.

