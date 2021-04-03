Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield School Liaison Officer, Gregory Cooke (left) and Murray Elementary School Principal, Andrea Marr pose for a photo with Kindergarten staff, March 4 at Murray Elementary School on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The MES kindergarten students read a total of 19,126 minutes collectively earning them first place in a school-wide Read Across America reading competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6544059
|VIRIN:
|210304-D-AI640-206
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS
