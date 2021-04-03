Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield School Liaison Officer, Gregory Cooke (left) and Murray Elementary School Principal, Andrea Marr pose for a photo with Kindergarten staff, March 4 at Murray Elementary School on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The MES kindergarten students read a total of 19,126 minutes collectively earning them first place in a school-wide Read Across America reading competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 14:57 Photo ID: 6544059 VIRIN: 210304-D-AI640-206 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 1.19 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart DoDEA school hosts Read Across the Neighborhoods parade [Image 6 of 6], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.