FEST-A team member, Heath Harwood, physical scientist Mobile District assesses equipment on the roof of a building at Fort Sill Oklahoma, to check for damage after an unprecedented winter storm that brought several inches of snow and ice to the state. The team is working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation.

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Location: LAWTON, OK, US