    rt Sill [Image 2 of 6]

    rt Sill

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    EST-A team member, Keith Sendziak, biologist Buffalo District, assesses a mechanical room for one of the barracks on Fort Sill Oklahoma, to check for damage after an unprecedented winter storm that brought several inches of snow and ice to the state. The team is working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 08:57
    Photo ID: 6543424
    VIRIN: 210224-A-MW145-0002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, rt Sill [Image 6 of 6], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District personnel work with multi district FEST-A team at Fort Sill

    USACE
    Fort SIll
    Oklahoma
    Army
    FEST-A
    Tulsa District

