Michel Bick, mechanical engineer Rock Island District, and Brad Throckmorton contractor Tulsa District access building equipment at Fort Sill Oklahoma. Bick is part of a multi-district FEST-A team working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6543431
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-MW145-0006
|Resolution:
|4392x3648
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, rt Sill [Image 6 of 6], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tulsa District personnel work with multi district FEST-A team at Fort Sill
LEAVE A COMMENT