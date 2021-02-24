Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Michel Bick, mechanical engineer Rock Island District, and Brad Throckmorton contractor Tulsa District access building equipment at Fort Sill Oklahoma. Bick is part of a multi-district FEST-A team working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    This work, rt Sill [Image 6 of 6], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District personnel work with multi district FEST-A team at Fort Sill

    USACE
    engineering
    Fort SIll
    Army
    FEST-A
    Tulsa District

