FEST-A team members Heath Harwood, physical scientist Mobile District, Meghan Jacobs, civil engineer Chicago District and Keith Sendziak, biologist Buffalo District, go over plans for one of the barracks on Fort Sill Oklahoma where they are checking for damage after an unprecedented winter storm that brought several inches of snow and ice to the state. The team is working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6543425
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-MW145-0003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, rt Sill [Image 6 of 6], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tulsa District personnel work with multi district FEST-A team at Fort Sill
