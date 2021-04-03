Tulsa District personnel work with multi district FEST-A team at Fort Sill

Photo By Stacey Reese | Michel Bick, mechanical engineer Rock Island District, and Brad Throckmorton ...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Michel Bick, mechanical engineer Rock Island District, and Brad Throckmorton contractor Tulsa District access building equipment at Fort Sill Oklahoma. Bick is part of a multi-district FEST-A team working with Tulsa District and base personnel in a unified effort to identify damages to critical assets on the installation. see less | View Image Page

In a joint effort to identify storm damage at Fort Sill, Tulsa District Corps of Engineers staff based at Fort Sill and Forward Engineering Support Team-Advance are assessing critical structures at the base.

The assessments are part of a joint effort to mitigate property damage.

The multi-district FEST-A team, comprised of 10 civilians of various engineering specialties and two Soldiers develops a scope of work and cost estimate, based on their assessments of the buildings and their damages.

“The biggest plus for this assignment is Tulsa District has personnel assigned to the base” said, Lt. Col. Cortney Hawkins, FEST team commander.

“This group already works well with base personnel, so this is a unified effort” said Hawkins.

Most of the damage is related to frozen pipes.

The team’s assessments are a crucial component to identifying the scope of work and developing cost estimates for repairs.

“Critical assets on the base play directly into the ability to train soldiers” said Rick West, Fort Sill Area Engineer. “These operation facilities are imperative to housing and training soldiers when they arrive on base.”

“Pulling these teams together to assess damages is a way to leverage all of the tools in the tool bag to restore operations in the most expedient way” said West.

Fort Sill is an army post in Southwestern Oklahoma, covering almost 94,000 acres. The base is one of four locations for Army Basic Combat training.

USACE is a designated DoD construction agent with responsibility for delivery of facilities and infrastructure supporting the Army, Air Force, and Defense Agencies.

Tulsa District's Military Construction section supports construction and facility improvement efforts in direct support of Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen at eight military installations in Oklahoma and Texas.