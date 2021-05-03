U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) gifts a command coin to Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (right), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. Members of EASF visited CJTF-HOA in order to discuss their mission and how the former collaboration and cooperation can be rekindled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6543351 VIRIN: 210305-F-YK577-1038 Resolution: 5042x3362 Size: 2.79 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.