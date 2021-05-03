Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (left), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (right), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), have a discussion at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF is composed of 10 member states and is one of five Regional Security Mechanisms under the African Union (AU) initiative of African Peace Security Architecture (APSA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6543348 VIRIN: 210305-F-YK577-1018 Resolution: 4638x3710 Size: 2.27 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.