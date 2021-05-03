Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 3 of 6]

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

    DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (left), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (right), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), have a discussion at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF is composed of 10 member states and is one of five Regional Security Mechanisms under the African Union (AU) initiative of African Peace Security Architecture (APSA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6543348
    VIRIN: 210305-F-YK577-1018
    Resolution: 4638x3710
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    EASF
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT