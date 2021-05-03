Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (left), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (right), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), go through introductions at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF is a regional organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

