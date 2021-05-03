Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

Staff from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and members of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), pose for a photo at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The members of EASF visited to discuss their mission, to maintain and sustain a fully operational and multidimensional integrated standby force ready to respond to emerging crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

