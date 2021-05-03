Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 5 of 6]

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

    DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) receives a gift from Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (right), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF’s mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6543350
    VIRIN: 210305-F-YK577-1034
    Resolution: 4724x3150
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members
    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    EASF
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT