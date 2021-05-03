Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) receives a gift from Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (right), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF’s mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

