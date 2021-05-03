U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) receives a gift from Brig. Gen. Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa (right), the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The EASF’s mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 05:59
|Photo ID:
|6543350
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-YK577-1034
|Resolution:
|4724x3150
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
