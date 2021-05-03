Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members [Image 2 of 6]

    Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa staff meets Eastern Africa Standby Force members

    DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Staff from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and members of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), have a meeting at CJTF-HOA headquarters March 5, 2021. The members of EASF visited to discuss their mission and how the former collaboration and cooperation can be rekindled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    EASF
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA

