    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ombudsman Designation Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ombudsman Designation Ceremony

    JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210226-N-WS494-1201 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Navy spouses at an ombudsman designation ceremony, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ombudsman Designation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

