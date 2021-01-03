210301-N-JX361-1043 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 1, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Armando Delmarluna, left, from San Diego, performs maintenance on a forklift aboard the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan In-Port [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
