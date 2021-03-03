USS Ronald Reagan Stowing Parts

210303-N-JX361-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Wilfred Roman, puts away tools following repairs on a berthing on the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

