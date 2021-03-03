Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan Stowing Parts [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan Stowing Parts

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210303-N-JX361-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Wilfred Roman, puts away tools following repairs on a berthing on the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 20:47
    Photo ID: 6543059
    VIRIN: 210303-N-JX361-1032
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 910.86 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Stowing Parts [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Party
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

