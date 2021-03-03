210303-N-JX361-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Wilfred Roman, puts away tools following repairs on a berthing on the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6543059
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-JX361-1032
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|910.86 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan Stowing Parts [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
