USS Ronald Reagan In-Port

210301-N-JX361-1020 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Zachary Wilkinson, from Denham Springs, Louisiana, performs preventative maintenance on the flight deck of the U. S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP