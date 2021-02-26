210226-N-WS494-1183 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Navy spouses at an ombudsman designation ceremony, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6543051
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-WS494-1183
|Resolution:
|4168x2779
|Size:
|859.01 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ombudsman Designation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
