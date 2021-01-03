U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade experience their first view of the newly fitness facility at Sembach Kaserne, Germany inaugurated on March 01, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 10:08 Photo ID: 6542185 VIRIN: 210301-A-PB921-0019 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.31 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.