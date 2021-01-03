30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center

The 30th Medical Brigade celebrates the opening of the new fitness center with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. Pictured from left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Erano R. Bumanglag, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah E. Harvey, Sgt. Samantha C. Covert and Col. Jason S. Wieman (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

Date Taken: 03.01.2021