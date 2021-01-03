The 30th Medical Brigade celebrates the opening of the new fitness center with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. Pictured from left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Erano R. Bumanglag, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah E. Harvey, Sgt. Samantha C. Covert and Col. Jason S. Wieman (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6542182
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-PB921-0013
|Resolution:
|2480x1800
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
