U.S. Army Col. Jason S. Wieman, commander, 30th Medical Brigade presents Sgt. Samantha C. Covert with a farewell plaque at a brigade ceremony held at in Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6542187
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-PB921-0037
|Resolution:
|2096x1800
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
