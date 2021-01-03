30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center

US Army Col. Jason S. Wieman, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Erano R. Bumanglag both with 30th Medical Brigade and Ms. Casey Pizzuto, USO representative posed for a photo at the new 30th Medical Brigade fitness center at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. The USO provided support and sponsored the Brigade fitness center. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

