30th Medical Brigade New Fitness Center

The 30th Medical Brigade celebrates the opening of the new fitness center at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 01, 2021. U.S. Army Soldiers from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade worked tirelessly to create their own fitness center to provide a safe and controlled environment for physical training. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

